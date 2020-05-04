Lesley Stahl reveals she's recovering from Covid-19
Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl has revealed that she is recovering from Covid-19. On Sunday's broadcast, Stahl said she spent a week in the hospital after suffering pneumonia, The New York Daily News reports. “One of the rules of journalism is, ‘Don’t become part of the story,’ ” Stahl said toward the end of the broadcast. “But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-1 million Americans who did become part of it.” Stahl, 78, spent at least two weeks…