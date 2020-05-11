Fry's parent company negotiating with unions about end date for ‘hero pay’

Global  

Kroger Co., the parent company of Arizona-based Fry's Food Stores, is negotiating with two unions that want the supermarket giant to extend its “hero bonus” for front-line workers beyond its newly set expiration date and improve worker safety conditions. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, told employees in its western states last week that the bonus of $2 per hour Kroger added March 31 will expire May 17, according to a Supermarket…
