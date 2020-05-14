Global  

The Trump administration is reportedly open to aiding cash-strapped states if it can advance key GOP priorities on tax cuts

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020
The Trump administration is reportedly open to aiding cash-strapped states if it can advance key GOP priorities on tax cuts· The Trump administration is open to provide states with federal cash if they can wrest concessions from Democrats on tax cuts among other GOP priorities.
· State governments are calling for at least $500 billion to rescue their devastated finances.
· Republicans had staunchly opposed the idea of state aid, and it could...
