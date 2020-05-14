Global  

Mitch McConnell railed against House Democrats' plan to send $1,200 stimulus checks to immigrants

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell railed against House Democrats' plan to send $1,200 stimulus checks to immigrants· Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tore into the Democratic plan for additional stimulus checks, saying it would benefit undocumented immigrants.
· "Another round of checks for illegal immigrants. Can you believe it?" the Kentucky Republican said during a speech on the Senate floor.
· The Democratic plan opens the door...
