Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemployment benefits

Business Insider Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemployment benefits· California is rolling out a taxpayer-funded program to aid undocumented immigrants with $500 cash payments.
· "Every Californian, including our undocumented neighbors and friends, should know that California is here to support them during this crisis," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
· The $75 million program is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Undocumented Immigrants Live In Fear Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Undocumented Immigrants Live In Fear Amid Coronavirus

Undocumented immigrants were left out of the federal stimulus package, leaving them financially and medically vulnerable in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:43Published
No stimulus check lifeline for U.S. undocumented families [Video]

No stimulus check lifeline for U.S. undocumented families

Fifty-eight year-old undocumented grandmother Maria Luisa Salazar, who shares a mobile home with her family of 11, has stopped working. But like other undocumented immigrants in the United States who..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell railed against House Democrats' plan to send $1,200 stimulus checks to immigrants

Mitch McConnell railed against House Democrats' plan to send $1,200 stimulus checks to immigrants· Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tore into the Democratic plan for additional stimulus checks, saying it would benefit undocumented immigrants. ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Champignon Brands inks deal for California's Wellness Clinic of Orange County as part of North American expansion strategy

Champignon Brands Inc (CSE:SHRM) (OTCQB:SHRMF) announced a key acquisition on Tuesday that supports the company’s bid to open five new US healthcare clinics in...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Exmousehouse

ExStream MouseHouse @RyanAFournier California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus… https://t.co/U3SOXdTcy7 9 minutes ago

Byniass

Muhammadu Tijjani RT @businessinsider: California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemploy… 29 minutes ago

LeDucdeGuise

Guillaume Renouard California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemp… https://t.co/FMIEjRK9HT 51 minutes ago

josephzeballos

Joseph Zeballos-Roig RT @notsoTan_za: California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemployment… 57 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemp… https://t.co/qPRu2kJ72a 59 minutes ago

notsoTan_za

Tanza Loudenback California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemp… https://t.co/MA1qyobdPm 1 hour ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemp… https://t.co/9mXAfq5DaF 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. California is offering $500 cash payments to undocumented immigrants who don't qualify for stimulus checks or unemp… https://t.co/cieklGN51Y 1 hour ago