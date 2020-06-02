The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession after the country imposed one of Europe's harshest pandemic lockdowns
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () · *The French government has cut its annual GDP forecast to -11% from -8% this year, in anticipation of a deeper recession than expected triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *"The economic shock is brutal," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a tweet translated from French. "I am convinced that we will rebound in 2021...
