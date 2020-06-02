The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession after the country imposed one of Europe's harshest pandemic lockdowns

Africa Updates The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession https://t.co/Gx5NzBNkRw via @BusinessInsider 7 hours ago uluzitaws RT @BISouthAfrica: The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession. https://t.co/iIJ9G1LOaH https://t.co/4ivxs6h8rg 9 hours ago Business Insider SA🇿🇦 The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession. https://t.co/iIJ9G1LOaH https://t.co/4ivxs6h8rg 9 hours ago ramona quazzola RT @France24_en: 💰 The French economy is expected to shrink 11% this year, which is worse than the government's previous forecast of an 8%… 9 hours ago bill eijgenberger The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession after the country imposed one of Europe's hars… https://t.co/cAhkj1Aee6 10 hours ago David Raudales The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession after the country imposed one of Europe's hars… https://t.co/py6yO1I4XE 11 hours ago FRANCE 24 English 💰 The French economy is expected to shrink 11% this year, which is worse than the government's previous forecast of… https://t.co/YYIICcjPFK 11 hours ago Jim S. RT @businessinsider: The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a 'brutal' recession after the country imposed one of Europe's harshes… 12 hours ago