DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Dallas County closes out week with highest daily average of cases Sunday, 7 June 2020

Dallas County ended the week with its highest daily average of COVID-19 cases and its second most deadly week since the pandemic started. Saturday afternoon, health officials said two more people died from the COVID-19. There have been 262 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March. Health officials also reported 289 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 11,830. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to urge citizens to practice social distancing and to wear masks, especially…


