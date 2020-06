Boris Johnson will scrap plans to enforce Brexit border checks on EU goods Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· The UK government is reportedly set to scrap tough plans for checks on all EU goods from next year.

· Michael Gove had said that all EU goods would face checks in the absence of a free trade deal at the end of the Brexit transition period.

