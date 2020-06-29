|
Coty surges 15% after agreement to buy 20% of Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand for $200 million (COTY)
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
**
· *Coty on Monday announced it agreed to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty business for $200 million.*
· *Shares of the company surged as much as 15% on Monday. *
· *Earlier this year, Coty inked another major deal with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian West's half-sister, acquiring a majority stake in Jenner's...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this