Coty surges 15% after agreement to buy 20% of Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand for $200 million (COTY)

· *Coty on Monday announced it agreed to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty business for $200 million.*· *Shares of the company surged as much as 15% on Monday. *· *Earlier this year, Coty inked another major deal with Kylie Jenner, Kardashian West's half-sister, acquiring a majority stake in Jenner's


