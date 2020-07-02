Academy Adds 819 New Oscar Voting Members, Hits Diversity Target
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expanded the Oscar awards voting body by adding 819 members to it, thus exceeding the diversity target set for 2020. After the #OscarsSoWhite movement of 2016, the Academy promised to double the number of female and BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) members with Oscars voting privileges. The 2020 batch of invitees include American actre
India on June 17 secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of..