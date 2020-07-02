Global  

Academy Adds 819 New Oscar Voting Members, Hits Diversity Target

RTTNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has expanded the Oscar awards voting body by adding 819 members to it, thus exceeding the diversity target set for 2020. After the #OscarsSoWhite movement of 2016, the Academy promised to double the number of female and BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) members with Oscars voting privileges. The 2020 batch of invitees include American actre
 The Academy invited 819 new members, including Eva Longoria, Zendaya and Awkwafina.

