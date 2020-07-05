BREAKING: Duke Energy, Dominion abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The $8 billion, 600-mile long Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead. Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. are canceling the project because of continuing court delays likely to drive the price tag higher. That would threaten the economic viability of the project, they say. Duke (NYSE:DUK) expects to take a $2 billion to $2.5 billion charge against earnings for its investment to date in the ACP. Duke holds a 47% share of the partnership. That would mean $4.3 billion to $5.3 billion will have been… 👓 View full article

