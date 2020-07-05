BREAKING: Duke Energy, Dominion abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () The $8 billion, 600-mile long Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead. Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. are canceling the project because of continuing court delays likely to drive the price tag higher. That would threaten the economic viability of the project, they say. Duke (NYSE:DUK) expects to take a $2 billion to $2.5 billion charge against earnings for its investment to date in the ACP. Duke holds a 47% share of the partnership. That would mean $4.3 billion to $5.3 billion will have been…
Bank of America Is Donating $1 Billion to Fight Racial Inequality CNN Business says the $1 billion will expand upon Bank of America's donations to minority-owned businesses. The donation will be spread..