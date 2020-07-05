Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: Duke Energy, Dominion abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline

bizjournals Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The $8 billion, 600-mile long Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead. Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. are canceling the project because of continuing court delays likely to drive the price tag higher. That would threaten the economic viability of the project, they say. Duke (NYSE:DUK) expects to take a $2 billion to $2.5 billion charge against earnings for its investment to date in the ACP. Duke holds a 47% share of the partnership. That would mean $4.3 billion to $5.3 billion will have been…
Tweets about this

MmeOlenska

Mme.Olenska RT @NBC29: BREAKING: Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, citing ongoing delays and i… 2 minutes ago

ElvisAPinNC

Agent Covid-19 BREAKING NEWS!! Dominion Energy and Duke Energy cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline | Duke Energy | News Center https://t.co/k8unmLYFi7 3 minutes ago

dawonerobinson

Dawone Robinson RT @desireecbs19: #BREAKING: Dominion Energy and Duke Energy CANCEL Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project. @CBS19News https://t.co/3DFVLDbIZD 4 minutes ago

NBC29

NBC29 BREAKING: Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, citing ongoing… https://t.co/sr4FfNams9 10 minutes ago