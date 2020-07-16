Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · *Twitter stock plummeted 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday after it was hit with a massive blue-tick hack as many verified accounts reported being unable to tweet.*
· *The company said a "coordinated social engineering attack" had "successfully targeted" some employees who enabled access to hackers to its internal...
Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a..