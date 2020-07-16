Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett· *Twitter stock plummeted 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday after it was hit with a massive blue-tick hack as many verified accounts reported being unable to tweet.*
· *The company said a "coordinated social engineering attack" had "successfully targeted" some employees who enabled access to hackers to its internal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World

Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World 00:26

 Elon Musk has become the seventh wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Warren Buffet. The move up the list came after Tesla stock surged and Buffet made a $3 billion charitable donation.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:03Published
Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News [Video]

Twitter Bitcoin hack: Gates, Bezos, Obama & others targeted| Is twitter safe? | Oneindia News

Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter CEO apologises after high profile users hacked by Bitcoin scammers

 Twitter Inc’s (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey has apologised after several of the platforms high-profile users including Elon Musk,...
Proactive Investors

Twitter staff targeted by 'coordinated social engineering' attack as hackers hijack verified accounts in Bitcoin scam

 Overnight, Twitter suffered a massive attack by hackers who tried to use the verified accounts of celebrities and high-profile users to execute a Bitcoin scam....
betanews


Tweets about this

penthouse_cebu

The Penthouse Cebu Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bil… https://t.co/gq2Z8MNiwL 16 minutes ago

ranjona

Cassandra ranjona banerji: prophet of doom RT @v_shakthi: Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill Gates,… 31 minutes ago

v_shakthi

Shakthi Vadakkepat Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bil… https://t.co/ifHN2kGaQU 33 minutes ago

xtnaa1

anthony ruger RT @businessinsider: Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill G… 44 minutes ago

DelegateNews

Delegate_News Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities’ accounts including Bil… https://t.co/1doRX2HMIz 59 minutes ago

RicksterRicks

Rickster Rickster Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bil… https://t.co/n4INWHVNo1 59 minutes ago

renatomartini

Renato Martini Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities’ accounts including Bil… https://t.co/zwE9tkH8kQ 1 hour ago

stevenepsrealty

steven epstein Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bil… https://t.co/MfP2Xt1z49 1 hour ago