Bill Miller's record-setting fund beat the market for 15 straight years. He breaks down the trio of forces that has him bullish on stocks — and lays out a 'home run' trade he's making right now.
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · Bill Miller, the founder of Miller Value Partners, trounced the market for 15 consecutive years by employing a value-based approach to his investments.
· Miller says he wouldn't be surprised if stocks etched out new highs late in 2020 or early in 2021.
· His sanguine view is bolstered by a confluence of three variables...