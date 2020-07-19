Global  
 

Trump indicates he won't sign another coronavirus stimulus bill that doesn't include a payroll tax cut

Business Insider Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Trump indicates he won't sign another coronavirus stimulus bill that doesn't include a payroll tax cut· President Trump indicated in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace that he may not sign another coronavirus stimulus bill if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut. 
· The White House and congressional Republicans are reportedly considering new measures for a future bill as the $600 per week federal...
0
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Second stimulus relief talks may start soon

Second stimulus relief talks may start soon 00:56

 Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington to get a bill to President Trump.

