Florida teachers sue state over reopening schools

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () As Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran push to reopen schools in August, Florida’s largest teachers’ union on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the return to in-person classes amid a surge of Covid-19 cases. Plaintiffs in the legal challenge, who include the Florida Education Association and three teachers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties, allege it is unconstitutional for the state to order schools to reopen while the number of Covid-19 cases in the…
[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
The FEA lawsuit was filed in a Miami state circuit court and argues the state education commissioner's emergency order filed earlier this month violates the state constitution requiring a safe school..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:24Published
In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:10Published