Florida teachers sue state over reopening schools

bizjournals Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
As Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran push to reopen schools in August, Florida’s largest teachers’ union on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the return to in-person classes amid a surge of Covid-19 cases. Plaintiffs in the legal challenge, who include the Florida Education Association and three teachers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties, allege it is unconstitutional for the state to order schools to reopen while the number of Covid-19 cases in the…
News video: Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges

Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges 01:29

 [NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

