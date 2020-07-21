Florida teachers sue state over reopening schools Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

As Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran push to reopen schools in August, Florida's largest teachers' union on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the return to in-person classes amid a surge of Covid-19 cases. Plaintiffs in the legal challenge, who include the Florida Education Association and three teachers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties, allege it is unconstitutional for the state to order schools to reopen while the number of Covid-19 cases in the…


