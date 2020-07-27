|
Strong Apple earnings are priced in after a 26% rally in the stock this year, JPMorgan says (AAPL)
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
· *Strong earnings appear to be priced into Apple stock, which has surged more than 26% this year, JPMorgan analysts led by Samik Chatterjee wrote in a Monday note. *
· *The company is scheduled to release its fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. *
· *"We believe investors looking for further...
