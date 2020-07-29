Kodak surged 200% to a 30-month high after securing a $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

· *Kodak shares surged 200% on Tuesday after the camera company was awarded a $765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic.*

· *The group plans to launch a pharmaceuticals division that will make essential drug components currently in "chronic national shortage."*

