Trump and Jared Kushner's personal banker is under investigation by Deutsche Bank over her purchase of a $1.5 million Manhattan apartment from a Kushner-owned company
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () · The personal banker of President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is facing an internal investigation from her employer, Deutsche Bank, The New York Times reported Sunday.
· Deutsche Bank is investigating Rosemary Vrablic over her 2013 purchase of a New York City apartment from a company part-owned Kushner, a...
The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election.
Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never done.
But according to CNN, delaying the election is something President Donald Trump's team has...
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for..