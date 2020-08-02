Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Jared Kushner's personal banker is under investigation by Deutsche Bank over her purchase of a $1.5 million Manhattan apartment from a Kushner-owned company

Business Insider Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Trump and Jared Kushner's personal banker is under investigation by Deutsche Bank over her purchase of a $1.5 million Manhattan apartment from a Kushner-owned company· The personal banker of President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is facing an internal investigation from her employer, Deutsche Bank, The New York Times reported Sunday.
· Deutsche Bank is investigating Rosemary Vrablic over her 2013 purchase of a New York City apartment from a company part-owned Kushner, a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election

White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election 00:58

 The sitting President of the United States is seeking a second term, and is floating the idea of delaying the upcoming election. Even in the depths of the Civil War, that's something America has never done. But according to CNN, delaying the election is something President Donald Trump's team has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision' [Video]

Will Barron Trump go back to school? WH says 'that's a personal decision'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday was asked if President Trump and the First Lady have decided whether their son Barron Trump will go back to school in the fall as the president pushes for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records [Video]

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday. Vance is..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Deutsche Bank opens review into personal banker to Trump and Kushner

 Deutsche Bank has opened an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker of President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, over a 2013...
The Age Also reported by •Newsmax

Tweets about this

DreaBeLike_

💜💛Oshun💛💜 RT @kylegriffin1: Deutsche Bank has opened an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker of Jared Kushner over a 2013 real es… 3 minutes ago

thomaseich

Thomas Eich RT @ZevShalev: Donald Trump and Jared Kushner's personal banker is under investigation by Deutsche Bank for buying a property from a real e… 7 minutes ago

jan_tate

jan tate RT @CREWcrew: Deutsche Bank launched an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker of President Trump and son-in-law Jared Ku… 8 minutes ago

nutmom123

Darsette is done with Trump RT @VickyPJWard: NEW: Deutsche Bank has opened an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker of Trump and Jared Kushner over… 16 minutes ago

AlisynGayle

Alisyn Gayle RT @JesseDrucker: Deutsche Bank has opened an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker of Trump and Jared Kushner, over a 2… 26 minutes ago

360CNN

A. Smith #BankFraud, #InsuranceFraud,#MoneyLaundering appear to be possible and likely outcomes in the probe and subpoenas o… https://t.co/OeFxHXh5R9 29 minutes ago

LibertyAndFree4

Liberty And Freedom RT @nytimes: Deutsche Bank has opened an internal investigation into the longtime personal banker of President Trump and his son-in-law, Ja… 46 minutes ago

Joni_Looking

Joni Skibo/LaCroix RT @dyannleroy: Deutsche Bank launches internal probe into personal banker of Donald Trump and Jared Kushner: New York Times https://t.co/… 47 minutes ago