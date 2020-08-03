Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7-Eleven parent to acquire Speedway for $21B

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Marathon Petroleum Corp. has agreed to sell Speedway to the parent company of 7-Eleven for $21 billion. Seven & i Holdings Co., the Tokyo-based parent of 7-Eleven Inc., will add more than 3,900 Speedway stores in 35 states to its U.S. footprint as part of the all-cash transaction, the company said in a statement Sunday. Marathon said the agreement should generate about $16.5 million in after-tax cash proceeds that will be used to reduce the company's debt and return capital to shareholders. The…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Marathon Is Selling Speedway Gas Stations to 7-Eleven’s Parent for $21 Billion

 The largest U.S. independent refining company will get cash, and 7-Eleven will add 4,000 convenience stores.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

SFBusinessTimes

San Francisco Business Times The layoffs come as Marathon Petroleum Corp. has agreed to sell Speedway to the owner of international convenience… https://t.co/ZWIpFVbr7M 27 minutes ago

stlouisbiz

STLBusinessJournal Marathon agrees to sell Speedway to the corporate owner of international convenience store chain 7-Eleven for $21 b… https://t.co/Ekb6Raj6Mf 27 minutes ago

sward70

Sarah E. Ward 7-Eleven owner to acquire Marathon Petroleum's Speedway for $21B https://t.co/RKb2UjoPSe via @HOUBizjournal 47 minutes ago

MichaelALevin

Michael A. Levin 7-11 parent company to buy Speedway for $21B in all cash transaction. No word if outlets will be rebranded. https://t.co/oIcqsueUDz 1 hour ago

denbizjournal

Denver Biz Journal Dayton's largest company will be sold to international competitor 7-Eleven Inc. for $21 billion.​ https://t.co/9XKIDuXgmd 1 hour ago

HOUBizJournal

HOUBizJournal Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp., which spun off from Houston-based Marathon Oil in 2011, will sell its Speedway… https://t.co/0W4aIxiQ73 1 hour ago

TNaveraBiz1st

Tristan Navera The Miami Valley's largest company has a new owner: https://t.co/4tLc12jleX 1 hour ago

AutoRacing1

AutoRacing1.com 7-Eleven parent to acquire IndyCar fuel supplier Speedway for $21B. https://t.co/1RTxTZPXJr https://t.co/NdFeRy7CGv 2 hours ago