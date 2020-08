7-Eleven is buying Speedway gas stations in a $21 billion deal Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

· 7-Eleven's parent company is buying Speedway gas stations in a $21 billion all-cash deal.

· After tax, the deal will bring in roughly $16.6 billion for Marathon, which the company hopes to use to "strengthen [the] balance sheet.

