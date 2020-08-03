Global  
 

Old Dominion Freight Line expands national network in nine markets

bizjournals Monday, 3 August 2020
Thomasville-based Old Dominion Freight Line (Nasdaq: ODFL) has expanded its national network by adding nine service centers in new and existing markets during the first half of 2020. The less-than-truckload carrier added new facilities in Butte, Montana; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Conroe, Texas; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Lafayette, Indiana; LaGrange, Georgia; Rochester, New York; Rock Island, Illinois; and University Park, Illinois. The steady growth solidifies the company’s presence across the United States,…
