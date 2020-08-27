Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK's Liberal Democrats party elects Ed Davey as new leader

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Liberal Democrats have announced a new leader, the party’s first permanent chief since it suffered a disastrous result in the 2019 election.

The left-of-center party’s acting leader, Ed Davey, comfortably defeated newcomer Layla Moran in a campaign that was mostly conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davey is the Liberal Democrats’ fourth leader in five years. The party, once the junior partner in a governing coalition with former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, has suffered poor poll ratings and seen its influence significantly diminished in Parliament in recent years.

In a speech Thursday, Davey said he wanted to rebuild the party “to national relevance.”

“We have to wake up and smell the coffee. Nationally, our party has lost touch with too many voters,” he said.

Former leader Jo Swinson stepped down after December’s general election, when she lost her own seat to the Scottish National Party.

Swinson had led a campaign promising to revoke Brexit should her party win a majority. Critics say she had badly misjudged the public mood by so strongly backing the “Remain” stance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader 00:46

 The Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Ed Davey named new Lib Dem leader [Video]

Sir Ed Davey named new Lib Dem leader

Sir Ed Davey said the Liberal Democrats needed to 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he become their fifth leader in five years.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:58Published
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark [Video]

Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi 'a fail leader' over latter's social media remark

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on August 17 denounced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his allegation that 'BJP, RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India' and said that Rahul Gandhi is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
'If Rahul Gandhi wants to return…': Shashi Tharoor on Congress leadership [Video]

'If Rahul Gandhi wants to return…': Shashi Tharoor on Congress leadership

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke on party leadership. He said that a clear cut decision as soon as possible would be ideal. Tharoor said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only needs to withdraw..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Sir Ed Davey: New leader is a veteran of Liberal Democrat politics

 Sir Ed Davey has been a prominent figure in the Liberal Democrats for decades and now faces a battle to revive the party’s fortunes.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Business Insider

Liberal Democrats election: Ed Davey announced as new leader

 New leader says party must 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he defeats challenger Layla Moran
Independent

Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader

Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader Sir Ed was a business minister under former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg during the coalition years
Wales Online


Tweets about this