The Pentagon orders the military newspaper Stars and Stripes to shut down by the end of the month
Friday, 4 September 2020 () The Pentagon has ordered the 159-year-old independent military newspaper Stars and Stripes to come up with a shutdown plan by September 15 and stop publishing by September 30. The news — and a bipartisan group of senators’ plea to save the paper — was reported on Wednesday. This morning, USA Today reported on the memo...
Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key...