The Pentagon orders the military newspaper Stars and Stripes to shut down by the end of the month Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The Pentagon has ordered the 159-year-old independent military newspaper Stars and Stripes to come up with a shutdown plan by September 15 and stop publishing by September 30. The news — and a bipartisan group of senators’ plea to save the paper — was reported on Wednesday. This morning, USA Today reported on the memo... 👓 View full article

