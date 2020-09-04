Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Pentagon orders the military newspaper Stars and Stripes to shut down by the end of the month

NiemanLab Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The Pentagon has ordered the 159-year-old independent military newspaper Stars and Stripes to come up with a shutdown plan by September 15 and stop publishing by September 30. The news — and a bipartisan group of senators’ plea to save the paper — was reported on Wednesday. This morning, USA Today reported on the memo...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military 00:39

 Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report released Tuesday, China's military has already equaled or surpassed the United States in a series of key...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. will cut nearly 12,000 troops from Germany [Video]

U.S. will cut nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

The United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany, reducing U.S. troops there from some 36,000 to 24,000, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday. Among the U.S...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this

HarryUnderwood3

Harry "Ranked Choice Voting for Georgia" Underwood RT @DefenseBaron: NEW: Trump orders the military's legendary independent newspaper @starsandstripes to stop publishing on Sept. 30. Shutdow… 3 seconds ago

MsMacAttack321

MS.💖 MAC🇺🇸 RT @nwgoboating: 'Stars and Stripes' had become a liberal rag, for the most part. If it could remain as a military news site, rather than a… 26 seconds ago