Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving

SeattlePI.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The World Food Program chief warned Thursday that millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic and he urged donor nations and billionaires to help feed them and ensure their survival.

The U.N. program's chief David Beasley told the U.N. Security Council that the response to his warning five months ago of a potential “hunger pandemic” had averted famine and kept people alive but the work wasn't done.

The WFP and its partners were going all out to reach as many as 138 million people this year — “the biggest scale-up in our history,” he said.

But more was needed to help “the 270 million people marching toward the brink of starvation.” Already, 30 million rely solely on WFP for food to survive and will die without it, Beasley said.

He warned famine was possible in up to three dozen countries and could overwhelm places already weakened by conflict.

Beasley cited Congo where violence has increased and instability already has forced 15.5 million people near starvation. He also said a lack of funding has forced cutbacks in assistance to feed people in Yemen, which faces the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe. And in Nigeria and South Sudan, millions more people have become food insecure because of the pandemic, he said.

He said WFP needs $4.9 billion to feed 30 million people who will die without the program's assistance for a year.

“It’s time for those who have the most to step up, to help those who have the least in this extraordinary time in world history,” Beasley said.

“Worldwide, there are over 2,000 billionaires with a net worth of $8 trillion,” the former South Carolina governor said, noting reports that some of the wealthiest...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Insect being allegedly found in food at COVID hospital in Noida, DM assures action [Video]

Insect being allegedly found in food at COVID hospital in Noida, DM assures action

An insect was allegedly found in food which was being provided at COVID hospital in Noida. GautamBuddh Nagar District Magistrate, Suhas LY reacted on the incident. He said, "Chief Medical Officer has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Rajasthan govt to provide free ration to beneficiaries till Nov: CM Gehlot [Video]

Rajasthan govt to provide free ration to beneficiaries till Nov: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan government will provide free ration till November 2020 to the beneficiary families of National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. CM Gehlot announced..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
McDonald’s Sues Former CEO Easterbrook After Allegedly Discovering Other Relationships With Employees [Video]

McDonald’s Sues Former CEO Easterbrook After Allegedly Discovering Other Relationships With Employees

McDonald’s claims it uncovered new evidence that its former CEO Steve Easterbrook engaged in other relationships with employees and is suing him to recoup tens of millions of dollars in severance..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this

milou1st

Tony De Vos #RT @XHNews: UN World Food Programme @WFP chief urges the rich to help the hungry amid armed conflicts and #COVID19… https://t.co/Mycb6xfkTB 3 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving https://t.co/g5jtS7yuJj 10 minutes ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving https://t.co/sOK69DP6To #Chief #food #millions #rich #Starving #Urges #News 12 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #UN food chief urges #rich to help keep millions from starving - Sep 18 @ 2:53 AM ET https://t.co/ZUZyBjXHCJ 14 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving https://t.co/9DDi0EscVA 20 minutes ago

biedexmarkets

Biedex Markets UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving#stockmarkets#2019-2020_coronavirus_pandemic… https://t.co/2ZHD0gY8lq 24 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving https://t.co/vk88eYIzA7 30 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving https://t.co/mYww4wpjcv… https://t.co/sTZuXfa0fQ 31 minutes ago