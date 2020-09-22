Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to watch 'Enola Holmes,' Netflix's new original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, when it premieres on September 23

Business Insider Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
"Enola Holmes" is a Netflix original mystery starring Millie Bobby Brown as the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. The movie debuts on September 23.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Bell Breakdown for your September 18 weekend [Video]

The Bell Breakdown for your September 18 weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, why not catch a new movie? Film critic Josh Bell has two thrillers that you can catch now in this week's Bell Breakdown.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:45Published
Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes' [Video]

Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes'

After breaking out in "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown finally nabbed her first leading role in "Enola Holmes", where she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The actress reflects on her new..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:14Published
American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie [Video]

American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie

American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this