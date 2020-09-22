How to watch 'Enola Holmes,' Netflix's new original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, when it premieres on September 23

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Bell Breakdown for your September 18 weekend



If you're looking for something to do this weekend, why not catch a new movie? Film critic Josh Bell has two thrillers that you can catch now in this week's Bell Breakdown. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:45 Published 4 days ago Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes'



After breaking out in "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown finally nabbed her first leading role in "Enola Holmes", where she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The actress reflects on her new.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:14 Published 5 days ago American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie



American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this