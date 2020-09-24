Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese pharmaceutical company said Thursday the coronavirus vaccine it is developing should be ready by early 2021 for distribution worldwide, including the United States.

Yin Weidong, the CEO of SinoVac, vowed to apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell CoronaVac in the United States if it passes its third and final round of testing in humans. Yin said he personally has been given the experimental vaccine.

“At the very beginning, our strategy was designed for China and for Wuhan. Soon after that in June and July we adjusted our strategy, that is to face the world,” Yin said, referring to the Chinese city were the virus first emerged.

“Our goal is to provide the vaccine to the world including the U.S., EU and others,” Yin said.

Stringent regulations in the U.S., European Union, Japan and Australia have historically blocked the sale of Chinese vaccines. But Yin said that could change.

SinoVac is developing one of China’s top four vaccine candidates along with state-owned SinoPharm, which has two in development, and military-affiliated private firm CanSino.

More than 24,000 people are currently participating in clinical trials of CoronaVac in Brazil, Turkey, and Indonesia, with additional trials scheduled for Bangladesh and possibly Chile, Yin said. SinoVac chose those countries because they all had serious outbreaks, large populations and limited research and development capacity, he said.

He spoke to reporters during a tour of a SinoVac plant south of Beijing. Built in a few months from scratch, the plant is designed to enable SinoVac to produce half a million vaccine doses a year. The bio-secure facility was already busy on Thursday filling tiny bottles with the vaccine and boxing them. The company projects it will be able...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TED - Published
News video: The quest for the coronavirus vaccine | Seth Berkley

The quest for the coronavirus vaccine | Seth Berkley 02:40

 When will the coronavirus vaccine be ready? Epidemiologist Seth Berkley (head of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance) takes us inside the effort to create a vaccine for COVID-19. With clarity and urgency, he explains what makes it so challenging to develop, when we can expect it to be rolled out at scale and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Vaccine Unlikely To Be Ready Before Election Day, Report Says [Video]

Coronavirus Vaccine Unlikely To Be Ready Before Election Day, Report Says

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:24Published
Trump: Millions Of Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready By April [Video]

Trump: Millions Of Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready By April

The president's claim goes against what the director of the CDC said only days ago. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
President Trump contradicting CDC Director [Video]

President Trump contradicting CDC Director

This morning, President Trump contradicting CDC director Robert Redfield about when a vaccine will be ready. While testifying under oath, Redfield told lawmakers not to expect mass distribution of a..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus vaccine ‘will be ready by early next year’

 A Chinese pharmaceutical company has said the coronavirus vaccine it is developing should be ready by early 2021 for distribution worldwide.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

KFOX14

KFOX14 News A Chinese pharmaceutical company said Thursday the coronavirus vaccine it is developing should be ready by early 20… https://t.co/frJVaIdpEi 2 minutes ago

FOX42KPTM

FOX 42 KPTM Yin said he personally has been given the experimental vaccine. https://t.co/UNbg8USfdT 4 minutes ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune A Chinese pharmaceutical company said the #coronavirus vaccine it is developing should be ready by early 2021 for d… https://t.co/xNcFJHUpP8 6 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021 https://t.co/7QWIKmNZD5 18 minutes ago

JohnHotsforu

john williams Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021 https://t.co/QPPr6elQ7O 19 minutes ago

US__News

United States News Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021 https://t.co/loCruH3HnP 19 minutes ago

VIXC_News

VIXC News Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021 - https://t.co/Ytvt0ZLiLl #LatestComments https://t.co/V2qNy7ICed 22 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Chinese company says coronavirus vaccine ready by early 2021 https://t.co/QOfoE5TLmB 25 minutes ago