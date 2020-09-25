The Latest: French Open: Fewer fans as cases spike in Paris Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )





The new limit was first announced by Prime Minster Jean Castex.



Organizers have repeatedly scaled back their ambitions for the Grand Slam event as virus cases increased. They’d been planning for 11,500 spectators per day three weeks ago, then 5,000 and now to only 1,000.



France reported more than 16,000 new cases on Thursday, a new daily high, in part because of ramped-up testing. New influxes of sick patients are putting mounting pressure on hospital ICU units.



France, hard hit by the coronavirus early in the pandemic, has more than 536,000 total confirmed cases. It ranks eighth in the world with 31,500 confirmed deaths.



