U.S. mortgage rates nudge down near historic low mark
Monday, 5 October 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates nudged down and remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.88 percent for the week ending Oct. 1 — down slightly from 2.90 percent last week. The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.65 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “As a result of low mortgage rates…
A mortgage is a type of loan for buying a home.
How does it work?
According to Business Insider a company lends money, and its pay back the lender in monthly installments for a predetermined amount of time.
A conventional mortgage requires a certain credit score, down payment, and debt-to-income...