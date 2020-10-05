Global  
 

U.S. mortgage rates nudge down near historic low mark

bizjournals Monday, 5 October 2020
U.S. mortgage rates nudged down and remain at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.88 percent for the week ending Oct. 1 — down slightly from 2.90 percent last week.  The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.65 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “As a result of low mortgage rates…
