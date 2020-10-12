Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. mortgage rates hover near historic low mark

bizjournals Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates remained steady this week at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Oct. 8 — down slightly from 2.88 percent last week.  The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.57 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The year-long slide in mortgage…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: What Exactly Is Automated Mortgage Underwriting?

What Exactly Is Automated Mortgage Underwriting? 00:35

 New digital companies are attempting to fight existing underwriters by offering fast and easy mortgage approvals. According to Business Insider, automated mortgage underwriting has artificial intelligence (AI) do the decision-making for granting mortgages. Quicken Loans launched Rocket Mortgage in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Mortgage Assistance Program to Help Milwaukee Residents [Video]

A Mortgage Assistance Program to Help Milwaukee Residents

The Milwaukee County Housing Division is partnering with Housing Resources, Inc. to provide mortgage assistance through CARES Act funding to eligible homeowners facing mortgage delinquency or..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:39Published
Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get [Video]

Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get

Popular in the runup to the housing bust of the Great Recession, a jumbo loan is a mortgage for more than the borrowing limit for regular mortgages. At present, jumbo loans are for mortgages over..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
What Is A Mortgage? [Video]

What Is A Mortgage?

A mortgage is a type of loan for buying a home. How does it work? According to Business Insider a company lends money, and its pay back the lender in monthly installments for a predetermined amount..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

JacobgDwyer

Jake Dwyer Dayton Interest Rate Update 🏡🏡🏡 30 Year Fixed Mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending in October 8… https://t.co/nTCUPdpDrp 17 hours ago

Lorie_Jim_RE

Jim&LorieBrakasRE Mortgage rates have remained below 3% since the end of July, helping to fuel a high homebuyer demand well into the… https://t.co/J58XaHNTHL 23 hours ago

RealEstateDayOH

Lance Martin U.S. mortgage rates hover near historic low mark https://t.co/BLOPPUdc9E via @DBJnews 1 day ago

LonghornLending

Longhorn Investments Interesting read on the state of mortgages on interest rates: https://t.co/b3dopUUcf9 2 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Oct. 8 — down slightly from 2.88 percent… https://t.co/ve9ktEQkUd 3 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Oct. 8 — down slightly from 2.88 percent… https://t.co/nvcySiY9uE 3 days ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Oct. 8 — down slightly from 2.88 percent… https://t.co/J3QIVNBGZF 4 days ago

SusieCBRB

Susie Shortsleeve Twitter https://t.co/JIFl4bMsAb 4 days ago