U.S. mortgage rates hover near historic low mark

Monday, 12 October 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates remained steady this week at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Oct. 8 — down slightly from 2.88 percent last week. The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.57 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The year-long slide in mortgage…
New digital companies are attempting to fight existing underwriters by offering fast and easy mortgage approvals. According to Business Insider, automated mortgage underwriting has artificial intelligence (AI) do the decision-making for granting mortgages. Quicken Loans launched Rocket Mortgage in...