U.S. mortgage rates hover near historic low mark

U.S. mortgage rates remained steady this week at unprecedented levels, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.87 percent for the week ending Oct. 8 — down slightly from 2.88 percent last week. The record-low rate of 2.86 percent hit in early September, which marked the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.57 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "The year-long slide in mortgage…


