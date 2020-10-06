Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA discloses vaccine guidelines blocked by White House

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

In briefing documents posted on its website, the FDA said vaccine makers should follow trial participants for at least two months to rule out safety issues before seeking emergency approval. That requirement would almost certainly preclude the introduction of a vaccine before Nov. 3.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted a vaccine could be authorized before Election Day, even though top government scientists working on the effort have said that timeline is very unlikely. On Monday Trump said vaccines are coming “momentarily,” in a video recorded after he returned to the White House.

Former FDA officials have warned that public perception that a vaccine was being rushed out for political reasons could derail efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.

A senior administration official confirmed to the AP on Monday that the White House had blocked FDA's plans to formally publish the safety guidelines based on the 2-month data requirement, arguing there was “no clinical or medical reason" for it.

But the FDA tucked the information into a memo posted ahead of an Oct. 22 meeting of its outside vaccine advisory panel. The group of non-governmental experts is scheduled to discuss general standards for coronavirus vaccines, part of FDA's effort to publicize its process and rationale for vaccine reviews. While information prepared for such panels does not carry the weight of a formal FDA guidance document, the release of the information makes clear the FDA plans to impose the safety standards for any vaccine seeking an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The White House blocks new FDA guidelines

The White House blocks new FDA guidelines 00:25

 The White House has blocked new guidelines from the FDA that could have made COVID-19 vaccines safer. The agency wanted vaccine developers to follow trial participants for two months after they received the shot.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Trump returns to the White House [Video]

Trump returns to the White House

President Trump has returned to the White House after being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation [Video]

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:37Published

Related news from verified sources

FDA says it's sticking to vaccine guidelines blocked by White House

 The agency's decision to hold vaccine developers to the stricter criteria will likely push any vaccine authorization beyond Election Day.
Upworthy

Coronavirus digest: White House blocking strict guidelines for vaccine approval

 The White House is blocking new FDA guidelines that would likely have prevented the approval of a vaccine before next month's election, US media reported....
Deutsche Welle

Coronavirus live updates: White House blocks FDA vaccine guidelines; EU reviewing Pfizer drug in real-time

 The coronavirus has infected more than 35.5 million people globally as of Tuesday, killing at least 1.04 million people so far.
Upworthy Also reported by •NewsyMediaiteNew Zealand HeraldBusiness InsiderHinduNYTimes.com

Tweets about this