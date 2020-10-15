ESPN: Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey to step down Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey will step down after 13 years in the role, ESPN reports. Sources told ESPN that Morey approached Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta about leaving after Houston was eliminated from the NBA's restarted season. The Rockets are expected to promote Rafael Stone, currently executive vice president of basketball operations, to GM and keep Morey on in an advisory role for a short time, the sources said. The team is also searching for a new head coach to replace Mike…


