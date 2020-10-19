A top local employer, Target, giving $200 bonus to hourly workers
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Target Corp. on Monday said it was giving a $200 bonus to its more than 350,000 frontline workers. The bonus will go to all eligible hourly employees — including seasonal hires — in the Minneapolis-based retailer's stores and distribution centers, as well as hourly workers in guest and team member contact centers. The company has 1,100 employees in the Memphis area, according to MBJ research. District Team Leader Antoni Poux is Target's top local executive. “In a year like no other, I’m…
