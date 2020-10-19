Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A top local employer, Target, giving $200 bonus to hourly workers

bizjournals Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Target Corp. on Monday said it was giving a $200 bonus to its more than 350,000 frontline workers. The bonus will go to all eligible hourly employees — including seasonal hires — in the Minneapolis-based retailer's stores and distribution centers, as well as hourly workers in guest and team member contact centers. The company has 1,100 employees in the Memphis area, according to MBJ research. District Team Leader Antoni Poux is Target's top local executive. “In a year like no other, I’m…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Brutal Bonus Levels Only The Best Players Can Beat [Video]

Top 10 Brutal Bonus Levels Only The Best Players Can Beat

Many a controller was broken in frustration over these crazy bonus levels! For this list, we’ll be going over the extra levels that, rather than rewarding skilled players with fun, instead seem to..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:37Published
How MVPDs Will Extend Addressable Ads Nationwide: Comcast’s Larry Allen [Video]

How MVPDs Will Extend Addressable Ads Nationwide: Comcast’s Larry Allen

Marketers are on the verge of expanding their addressable advertising efforts nationwide as cable TV companies work together to provide greater reach. Instead of being confined to two minutes an hour..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:44Published
Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this