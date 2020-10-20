Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus talks as Tuesday deadline nears
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () WASHINGTON: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress in US stimulus negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but a Tuesday deadline for a deal is looming, an aide to the Democratic lawmaker said Monday.
It's a crucial week for the U.S. stimulus bill. The Republican-led Senate has scheduled two votes on a plan that could bring some financial relief to millions of people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a hard deadline, saying lawmakers need to get key questions by the end of the day Tursday.