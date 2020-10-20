Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus talks as Tuesday deadline nears

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 5 hours ago Where do we stand on U.S. stimulus talks? 00:38 It's a crucial week for the U.S. stimulus bill. The Republican-led Senate has scheduled two votes on a plan that could bring some financial relief to millions of people. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a hard deadline, saying lawmakers need to get key questions by the end of the day Tursday.