Alert: AP source: Justice Dept. expected to file lawsuit against Google in antitrust case, alleging abuse of search dominance

‘People Want Seamless Interaction with Companies and Media’: Publicis Advisor Tobaccowala
CHICAGO - The transformation of the media marketplace from analog to digital is bringing advertisers a few steps closer to the goal of unifying the omnichannel universe. Out-of-home advertising and..
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources
The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar..