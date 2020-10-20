Global  
 

Alert: AP source: Justice Dept. expected to file lawsuit against Google in antitrust case, alleging abuse of search dominance

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Justice Dept. expected to file lawsuit against Google in antitrust case, alleging abuse of search dominance.
