You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political tussle A little over an hour into the hearing, the conversation turned into a heated exchange between senators of both parties

Haaretz 4 hours ago



'Who the hell elected you?': US Senate tech hearing becomes political tussle A US Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies...

The Age 5 hours ago



‘Who the hell elected you?’ U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes election showdown Lawmakers are split on ways to hold Big Tech accountable under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act - which protects companies from liability over...

Hindu 3 hours ago





Tweets about this