Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK House Price Inflation At 5-year High - Nationwide

RTTNews Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
UK house prices rose for a fourth straight month and the annual rate of increase hit a five-year high in October, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted house price inflation accelerated to 5.8 percent, the highest rate since January 2015, from 5.0 percent in September. Economists had expected 5.2 percent increase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 300-Year-Old Property Gets An Incredible Tech Makeover For Halloween

300-Year-Old Property Gets An Incredible Tech Makeover For Halloween 01:36

 A 300-year-old house has been transformed into a spooky house thanks to an incredible Halloween light display. The Old Bury, the oldest house in Stevenage Old Town, was completely made-over using state-of-the art projecting mapping and the connective power of Samsung Smartthings technology to thrill...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Decides forum: State House District 4 Candidates [Video]

Denver Decides forum: State House District 4 Candidates

Denver7’s Russell Haythorn hosts a forum discussion for the 4th State House District race between Democrat incumbent Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez faces off with Republican challenger Grant Price.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 27:42Published
Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures [Video]

Parents say they are less strict with these house rules because of lockdown measures

Wash your hands as soon as you walk in the door (59%), clean doorknobs and other high-contact surfaces regularly (49%), shower when returning home from a highly populated area (48%) and wipe packages..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Car Swerves and Hits House at High Speeds [Video]

Car Swerves and Hits House at High Speeds

Occurred on September 3, 2020 / Salisbury, North Carolina, USA Info: A car crashed into a house at high speeds after swerving and losing control.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this