National Guard deployed in downtown Portland

bizjournals Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Gov. Kate Brown activated the Oregon National Guard at around 7 pm Wednesday evening after violence erupted downtown. Much of the violence early in the evening was centered at the corner of SW Harvey Milk Street and SW 10th Avenue. @Fox12Oregon reporter @audreytweil posted video showing the busted out windows of several small businesses at the corner. One of those was Wildfang, the Portland-based women's apparel brand. Journalist @suzettesmith posted video of Wildfang employees working to secure…
