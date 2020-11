Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said Facebook didn't suspend Steve Bannon's account after he called for the beheading of federal officials because he hadn't violated its policies enough times

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lawyers Lose Their Heads, Drop Steve Bannon Over 'Beheading' Fauci Comments



A former adviser to President Donald Trump is facing another legal battle: finding new lawyers to represent him. Newser reports Steve Bannon made incendiary comments on his podcast about beheading FBI.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago Facebook's Zuckerberg warns of 'civil unrest' in America | Oneindia News



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has warned of the possibility of civil unrest as the votes for US presidential elections are tallied and he said that the day would be a test for the social networking.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago SOCIAL MEDIA HOTSEAT: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Opening Statement At Senate Hearing On Social Media



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Opening Statement At Senate Hearing On Social Media Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago