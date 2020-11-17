The Latest: South Korea tightens social distancing rules Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Tuesday’s announcement came as South Korea’s daily virus tally stayed above 200 for a fourth straight day. The country has been experiencing a steady increase in virus infections since it relaxed its social distancing guidelines last month.



Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said it was necessary to adjust the distancing rules for two weeks to prevent a spread of the virus across the country.



Under the new rules to be effective starting Thursday in those areas, authorities are banning gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals, concerts and academic events. Customers at theaters, concerts and libraries are required to sit at least one seat apart from each other, while audiences at sporting events will be limited to 30% of the stadium's capacity.



The new rules also ban dancing and moving to others’ seats at nightclubs and other high-risk entertainment facilities, and drinking and eating at karaoke rooms and concert halls.



South Korea added 230 more virus cases on Tuesday, raising the country’s total to 28,998, including 494 deaths.



HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— 24 hours in a French ICU: Fighting for an open bed amid the coronavirus



— Second virus vaccine shows striking success in U.S. tests



— California businesses hit with new virus restrictions



— ‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition



— Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving



— Pandemic politics leave Washington in gridlock as virus surges



