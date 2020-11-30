Global  
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

Business Insider Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.
News video: China Gave North Korean Dictator Unapproved COVID-19 Jab

China Gave North Korean Dictator Unapproved COVID-19 Jab 00:39

 Japanese intelligence sources say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a COVID-19 vaccination from the Chinese government. According to Business Insider, the obese 36-year-old dictator is a heavy smoker. That's fueled speculation that he would experience complications if he were to contract...

