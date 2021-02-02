Emergency Declared In New York City, New Jersey As Winter Storm Drenches East Coast In Snow
Published
A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey and several parts of New York after a powerful Nor'easter and winter storm pummeled the east coast and New England, halting flights, forcing the close down of vaccination units and paralyzing normal life in New York City. The United States' first major winter storm of 2021 is expected to dump up to two feet of snow to New York City and other paFull Article