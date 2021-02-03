S&P/ASX 200 rises for a third day after RBA leaves cash rate unchanged

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has surged for a third straight day, up 1.04% to 6,833 points by 1.56 pm after briefly hitting a fresh 11-month high earlier in the day. While the market has been see-sawing so far this year, the ASX 200 is still up by 3.6% since January 1. Cash rate unchanged at 0.1% The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held its cash rate steady at a record low of 0.1% at its first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday. RBA Governor Philip Lowe surprised the market by extending the RBA’s bond-buying program by another $100 billion. He said Australia will need to maintain “very significant monetary support” for several years, with the cash rate set to stay near zero for “as long as is necessary” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Bezos to step down Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos announced his decision to step aside as CEO and become executive chairman of the company he created around 30 years ago. Bezos will be replaced by the head of Amazon’s cloud computing division, Andy Jassy who has helped the company become a force in the cloud infrastructure services market. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (+14.81%), Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (+28.57%), Opyl Ltd (ASX:OPL) (+14.81%), Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) (+15.12%), Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) (+23.08%), Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) (+13.33%) and Ansila Energy NL (ASX:ANA) (+11.11%). Proactive news headlines: Ansila Energy transforms into a North Sea Gas development company after completion of Harthead acquisition Ansila Energy NL’s (ASX:ANA) (OTCMKTS:PGNYF) has completed the transaction with the vendors of Hartshead Resources Limited to acquire the remaining 78.4% interest in Hartshead that it did not already own. White Rock Minerals to become a high-grade Victorian gold explorer following entering into a binding merger implementation deed with AuStar Gold White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is set to become a high-grade Victorian gold explorer and production folling entering into a binding merger implementation deed (MID) with AuStar Gold Ltd (ASX:AUL), enabling WRM to acquire 100% of the issued capital of AUL through a scheme of arrangement between the two companies and their shareholders. Technology Metals' magnetic concentrate test work confirms high-grade magnetite composites from Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium Project Technology Metals Australia Ltd’s (ASX:TMT) (FRA:TN6) magnetic concentrate test work based on staged grinding of two large sample masses of fresh massive magnetite composites from the Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium Project has produced high-grade magnetic concentrate. Alice Queens starts drill spinning at Mendooran Project in NSW Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has started drilling at its Mendooran Project (EL8469), in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, to test the northern extension of the highly prospective Molong Volcanic Belt for undercover large copper-gold bearing porphyry systems. Havilah Resources signs MOU for exploration and potential development of its uranium interests Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) (FRA:FWL) has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the exploration and potential development of its uranium interests in South Australia, with Aroha Resources Pty Ltd - conditional upon Aroha listing on the ASX. Comet Resources identifies numerous mineralised structures at surface in detailed geological mapping campaign at Santa Teresa Gold Project Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has identified numerous mineralised structures at surface in a recent detailed geological mapping campaign of historic drill collars, shafts, and artisanal workings at the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. Creso Pharma secures four new purchase orders for its craft cannabis, including maiden order from Canadian Province of New Brunswick Creso Pharma Ltd’s (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. has secured four new purchase orders with a total value of C$242,842 (A$248,6821 ) for its high-quality, indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, hang-dried, cured, artisanal, craft cannabis, in dried flower form, sold under the Ritual Green brand. Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' additional data on Zilosul® patients under the TGA SAS shows very consistent reduction in pain of nearly 50% Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd’s (ASX:PAR) additional data on patients who received Zilosul® under the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access Scheme (SAS), brings the cumulative average WOMAC reduction in pain from baseline for the 89-patient cohort to 49.6%. Lithium Australia granted US patent for unique lithium extraction technology Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (FRA:3MW) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) has been granted the US patent for its SiLeach extraction technology, which can produce a range of lithium chemicals, including lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium phosphate. Kin Mining NL further enhances exploration potential of its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project near Leonora in WA Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has further enhanced the exploration potential of its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project near Leonora in Western Australia after receiving and interpreting the results of a detailed gravity survey completed in December 2020 over the eastern part of the project tenements. Comet Resources eyes robust year ahead building over the solid initiatives taken in the December quarter Comet Resources Limited (ASX:CRL) is eying a robust year ahead building over the solid initiatives taken by the company to expand resources, initiate a field program and seek permission to carry out drilling activities.