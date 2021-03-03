Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox News
Published
Kayleigh McEnany, who served as White House press secretary in the last year of the administration of former President Donald Trump, is joining Fox News as a contributor. Fox News host Harris Faulkner made the announcement Tuesday as McEnany concluded as a guest on the cable news network. McEnany replaced Stephanie Grisham in the White House press secretary role in April 2020. She formerly was a contributor to CNN as well as a producer for "Huckabee" on Fox News. She also has served as a spokeswoman…Full Article