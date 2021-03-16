ElectraMeccanica selects Phoenix suburb of Mesa for its US-based assembly facility and engineering technical center

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) announced Tuesday that it has selected Mesa, Arizona, in the greater Phoenix area, for its US-based assembly facility and engineering technical center. The company’s selection marks the end of a comprehensive, year-long site search conducted by ElectraMeccanica and its partner, BDO USA’s Site Selection & Incentives Practice. The company noted that Phoenix ranks as the fifth-largest city in the US, according to 2020 census data, with nearly 1.8 million residents. Mesa, a suburb of Phoenix, ranks 35th nationally. READ: ElectraMeccanica expands retail footprint with seven additional US locations Since late February 2020, the company has been engaged in a nationwide review of potential locations that matched ElectraMeccanica’s technical and workforce criteria. BDO initially identified seven potential areas and sent requests for proposals to the chief economic development entities and local authorities in each state, who in turn responded with detailed bids. ElectraMeccanica said the proposed facility in Mesa will support its strategic plan to meet anticipated demand for its flagship SOLO EV. When fully operational, the company said the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and will be capable of producing up to 20,000 SOLOs per year. Altogether, it will feature both a light vehicle assembly plant, along with a state-of-the-art engineering technical center, including multiple labs to support comprehensive research facilities, as well as vehicle chassis, battery pack, and power electronics testing workshops. ElectraMeccanica also said it expects the new facility to generate second-order effects that will positively impact the local and state economies. In addition to strong consumer interest in the SOLO EV, the company has seen growing interest in commercial fleet and utility applications. Beyond working to address commuting and traffic congestion challenges in the region, the company said it intends to work with local municipalities to initiate a future pilot SOLO share ecosystem in the Mesa and the greater Phoenix region. “I want to thank Governor Ducey, his team, the state of Arizona and everyone who’s been involved in this process for helping to bring ElectraMeccanica’s US operations to life,” said CEO Paul Rivera in a statement. “This decision is monumental for our business and will be transformative for our host city and state. When fully operational, we anticipate creating hundreds of new jobs for the local economy. We believe Mesa’s population size and density provides a great talent pool as we look forward to contributing to the growing high-tech environment.” Governor Doug Ducey added: "Arizona is thrilled to be selected as the home of ElectraMeccanica's first U.S.-based assembly facility and engineering technical center. Arizona has fast become the electric vehicle center of America, thanks to our robust and growing workforce, vibrant innovation ecosystem, and ideal business environment.” The SOLO is a purpose-built, three-wheeled, all-electric solution for the urban environment. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally-conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO features front and rear crumple zones, side-impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control, as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning, and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham