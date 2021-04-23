Bragg Gaming cheers Canada’s successful passing of Bill C-218 to legalize single-event sports betting

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) has said it applauds the passing of Bill C-218 by Canada’s House of Commons on April 22, 2021, which will make betting on individual sport events legal in Canada. The company said it expects that the new law will keep gambling profits and jobs within Canadian communities and create a safer gaming environment. “We’re very supportive of the move toward the legalization of single-event sports betting. Canadians have demonstrated overwhelming support for this update to the federal legislation and this was reflected in the strong cross-party backing for the bill,” Bragg Gaming Group CEO Adam Arviv said in a statement. READ: Bragg Gaming Group is a profitable and highly cash-generative gaming solution provider “It’s a strong step forward for the Canadian legal gambling market and a win for the Canadian economy,” he added. Bragg said the current restrictions make it harder for Canadian to compete with their US and international counterparts. The company noted that final approval of the legislation could occur as early as May after the bill is read and adopted by Canada’s Senate followed by Royal Assent from the Governor-General. Bragg also said it looks forward to and supports similar legislative updates at the provincial level, driven by the need to increase tourism and jobs, once the federal bill and Criminal Code amendment has passed. Bragg Gaming is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, the company is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios. Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com