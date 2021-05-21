White House, GOP infrastructure talks reaching key stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations between the White House and Republican senators over President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan are reaching a crucial stage before more talks Friday after the latest offer from GOP lawmakers left some dismay in the administration that there wasn't more movement from their initial $568 billion proposal.



Republicans did increase their plan and have worked in good faith with the White House, according to a Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks.



But the slog of those negotiations is certain to mean new worries from Democrats that time is slipping to strike a compromise. The president's team had set a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine whether a deal was within reach.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “productive conversations” are underway on Capitol Hill.



The White House team, including senior advisor Steve Ricchetti and head of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, was expected to resume talks with the senators Friday. “We’re looking forward to constructive conversations,” Psaki said.



Securing a vast infrastructure plan is Biden’s top priority as he seeks to make good on his campaign pledge to “build back better” in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis and the economic churn from a shifting economy. With narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, the president is reaching out to Republicans for support on a potentially bipartisan approach rather than relying simply on his own party to muscle the proposal to passage. But Republicans are refusing Biden’s idea of a corporate tax increase to pay for the package.



Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday on Fox News that higher taxes on corporations or the wealthiest Americans are nonstarters....