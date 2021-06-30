Five Things for Wednesday, including Oregon reopening and executive announcements

Five Things for Wednesday, including Oregon reopening and executive announcements

bizjournals

Published

Good morning. Here are Five Things for Wednesday. One year and three months later, Covid-related restrictions are gone. Last week, Gov. Kate Brown said restrictions would be gone by June 30 even if the state falls short of its goal of vaccinating 70% of adult residents. As of Tuesday, it was 19,083 people away from the goal, but the state is opening nonetheless. In Portland, Covid restrictions end not with a bang. That's because fire officials in the city have banned fireworks during the hot,…

Full Article