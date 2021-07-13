Golden Rim Resources outlines strong gold mineralisation continuity at Kada

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) continues to confirm multiple, broad, sub-parallel zones of gold mineralisation at its Kada Gold Project within Guinea’s Newmont gold resource area. The company recently conducted mineral resource definition drilling across three diamond drill holes, covering 560.5 metres, at the Kada project. Significant results include: 10 metres at 2.6 g/t gold from 51 metres, including 1 metre at 16.7 g/t; 33.5 metres at 3.3 g/t from 169 metres; 23 metres at 1.8 g/t from 23 metres and; 19 metres at 1.6 g/t from 19 metres, including 1 metre at 10.5 g/t. Golden Rim is on track to deliver its maiden JORC mineral resource for Kada in the second half of 2021. “Strong continuity” Golden Rim managing director Craig Mackay said: “Our resource definition drilling is successfully filling in the large gaps in the previous Newmont drilling at Kada. “The gold mineralisation is showing strong continuity and we are outlining an exceptionally broad (around 500-metre wide) zone of deep oxide-transition gold mineralisation in the area where Newmont previously calculated a non-JORC gold resource. “We eagerly await more drilling assays from which we expect to gain a better understanding of the extent of this exciting gold mineralisation.” Deep oxide-transition zones Gold mineralisation at Kada is showing excellent continuity through gaps in the previous Newmont drilling, while gold intersections in the deep oxide and transition zones continue to be higher in grade than fresh rock intersections. The Newmont gold resource area incorporates the gold zones over an approximate 800-metre strike length. The zones lie within a 500-metre-wide corridor, with the deep oxide-transition zones of the corridor almost entirely mineralised. To date, Golden Rim’s auger drilling has identified strongly gold anomalous bedrock in the corridor 1.4 kilometres north and 2.4 kilometres south of the Newmont gold resource area, suggesting there is excellent potential to significantly extend the gold zones along strike. Awaiting assays Golden Rim has completed eight diamond drill holes, for 1,798 metres, and 18 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes, for 2,252 metres, during the resource definition program at Kada. To date, assays for diamond holes KDH004 – KDH008 have been received, with further notable results including: 8 metres at 2.1 g/t gold from 24 metres; 19 metres at 0.5 g/t from 121 metres; 33.5 metres at 1.0 g/t; 17 metres at 1.6 g/t from 0 metres; 44 metres at 0.9 g/t from 51 metres; 11 metres at 1.0 g/t from 117 metres; 22 metres at 0.7 g/t from 51 metres and; 18 metres at 0.6 g/t from 184 metres. Assays for the remaining diamond holes and all RC holes are pending and anticipated over the coming weeks. Exploration outside Newmont Golden Rim has decided to pause resource definition drilling momentarily so that a considerable number of outstanding assays can be received and assessed before additional drilling is conducted. The company recently completed a regional auger drilling program, covering 30,506 metres across 2,921 holes, to explore for gold mineralisation outside the Newmont gold resource area. Assays for 1,782 holes are pending and expected shortly. Golden Rim expects to commence a second round of drilling at Kada in September 2021. - Ephrems Joseph