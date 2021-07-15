Jeff Bezos donates $200M to the Smithsonian Institution

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc. and aerospace company Blue Origin, will donate $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to support the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian said in a statement that this marks the largest gift it has received since James Smithson's founding contribution in 1846. Bezos' gift will be distributed in two ways: $130 million will launch a new education center at the National Air and Space Museum, and $70 million will contribute to…