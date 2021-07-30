Senate advances nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate advanced a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan on Friday with a bipartisan group of senators helping it clear one more hurdle and bracing to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support.



“We may need the weekend, we may vote on several amendments, but with the cooperation of our Republican colleagues I believe we can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days,” Schumer said.



But Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, predicted, “It's going to be a grind."



The effort got off to a haphazard start on Friday. Shortly after the Senate began the procedural vote, it was stopped. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., indicated Republicans would need to see the full text of the bill before agreeing to go forward.



Moments later, the vote resumed and the effort to proceed to consideration of the bill passed by a vote of 66-28.



Earlier this week, 17 GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting to start the debate, launching what will be a dayslong process to consider the bill. That support largely held Friday with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky again voting yes to nudge the process along.



But whether the number of Republican senators willing to pass a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda grows or shrinks in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.



Schumer planned to introduce the text of the bill later in the day with supporters hoping to complete action before leaving for the August recess. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., released a statement saying they were close to...